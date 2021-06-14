Covid shows no sign of fatigue
With an average 9,000 cases of Covid-19 reported a day, SA is now firmly in the grip of a third wave of infections.
A snap survey by Sowetan last week revealed a worrying rise in hospital admissions in Gauteng as the health system begins to show signs of pressure. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.