Guard recalls how his two colleagues were killed by 'izinyoka'

'My life is on the line for R4,500'

Silence hangs on the telephone line as Sifiso Mokoena recalls how he escaped death during an attack that claimed the lives of his cousin and a colleague.



Mokoena, his cousin Moqadi Mokoena and colleague Elvis Motaung, were attacked by 'izinyoka', as cable thieves are known as, while on duty at Verref power substation in Vereeniging on May 14. ..