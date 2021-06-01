Under siege | Armed gang of cable thieves terrorise residents

Cops accused of refusing to attend crime scene

Cable thieves are running amok, terrorising a community in Johannesburg as they search for buried electricity cables in the neighbourhood digging up trenches around homes at midnight and armed to teeth with rifles.



In the latest incident, residents of Nomzamo Park in Orlando East, Soweto, came under siege on Sunday night when heavily armed men arrived in the area in search of a stretch of cables that are buried underground by City Power to supply of electricity to the township...