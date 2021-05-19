Police must stop cable thieves
In January at least 170 incidents of cable theft were reported in the City of Johannesburg. At least 206 incidents were reported the month before with officials at the time estimating that R14,4m worth of cables had already been stolen in the financial year.
SA is estimated to lose R5bn a year due to copper theft. Aside from dilapidated infrastructure, it is the single biggest reason for persistent blackouts in cities and towns. ..
