With municipal systems breaking down, people are buying power from ‘Amahhashi’
Lights out sees influx of illegal vendors
Failure to provide basic services has left residents of Emfuleni municipality without hope, many choosing not to pay their bills.
Charles Mabuza, 50, who has lived in Sebokeng all his life, said residents have had to organise their own electrician just to keep the lights working...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.