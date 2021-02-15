South Africa

With municipal systems breaking down, people are buying power from ‘Amahhashi’

Lights out sees influx of illegal vendors

15 February 2021 - 08:26

Failure to provide basic services has left residents of Emfuleni municipality without hope, many choosing not to pay their bills.

Charles Mabuza, 50, who has lived in Sebokeng all his life, said residents have had to organise their own electrician just to keep the lights working...

