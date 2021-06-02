Time police root out cable theft

Officials estimate 80 to 90 incidents reported in the country every week

Where are the law enforcement agencies as heavily armed cable thieves terrorise communities in search of loot?



In yesterday's edition we reported on the community of Nomzamo Park in Orlando East, Soweto, where people are living in fear as thieves, armed to the teeth, are digging trenches in their area looking for the electricity cables. In the latest incident, the gang is said to have arrived in the area around midnight on Sunday and dug out cables until 3am...