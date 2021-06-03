‘New mutual bank will help SMMEs’

Institution aims to raise R5bn from share buyers

One of the first people to buy into the mutual bank founded by female entrepreneur Nthabeleng Likotsi bought R100,000 worth of shares at R10 a pop just hours after the bank's "own your bank share scheme" went live.



The Young Women in Business Network (YWBN) Cooperative Financial Institution on Tuesday night launched an opportunity for the public and institutions to buy shares in the incoming NL Mutual Bank, as it will be known. It is the first majority black woman-owned bank in SA...