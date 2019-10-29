Changing women's lives the cherry on top for co-op

Agro-processing remains in the hands of big business but Limpopo entrepreneur and farmer Tebogo Maepa decided to take the road less travelled when she ventured into cherry pepper production.

Maepa, who leads the 100% black female-owned Deutoronomeo co-operative, which is also known as DEU Foods, was recently crowned top female entrepreneur in the Female Farmer of the Year awards. She took the honours in the processing category at the local, district and provincial levels - the local and provincial levels presenting her with R20,000 and R150,000 prize money respectively.

According to the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries the agro-processing industry contribution to the real value added (GDP) by the manufacturing sector and the economy accounted to 32.2% and 4.4% respectively in 2016.

Deutoronomeo, which started operating from a house kitchen, specialises in planting and agro-processing of cherry peppers. Pickled cherry pepper is a delicacy with a huge market in Europe.

It also produces a variety of organic vegetables, including cubed frozen beetroot.

Maepa says they decided to plant unique crops with the main aim of lengthening the food's shelf life.

"We also want people to eat healthy so much that when our food is preserved, health is not compromised," Maepa said.