Days after launch, orders streaming in for high-heeled shoes
Riet drops mic for new journey in entrepreneurship
When Bontle Riet quit her job as a radio presenter, she saw a gap in women’s shoe market and that birthed her business venture.
Riet, 25, from Pretoria North, is the founder and owner of Bontle Riet Footwear – a proudly South African female shoe brand that sells high heels only for now...
