Vandalism, theft ruins Walter Sisulu Square
Freedom Charter monument now stands in filth
Dineo Setsetse has watched in despair as the once-grand multi-storey Soweto Hotel building in Kliptown falls into decay with moss encrusting the walls from a flooded underground parking.
Setsetse, general manager of the hotel in the historic Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, said for six years now, their efforts to bring travellers to the area using its attractive heritage have been drowned. The hotel is surrounded by rot and disrepair and there is litter everywhere...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.