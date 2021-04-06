South Africa

Vandalism, theft ruins Walter Sisulu Square

Freedom Charter monument now stands in filth

06 April 2021 - 09:13

Dineo Setsetse has watched in despair as the once-grand multi-storey Soweto Hotel building in Kliptown falls into decay with moss encrusting the walls from a flooded underground parking. 

Setsetse, general manager of the hotel in the historic Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, said for six years now, their efforts to bring travellers to the area using its attractive heritage have been drowned. The hotel is surrounded by rot and disrepair and there is litter everywhere...

