WATCH | How Langenhoven cried himself to sleep at the Olympics

Grown men from the Cape Flats aren’t meant to cry. If they do, they don’t admit it.

But after Hilton Langenhoven came up short in his first event at the Paralympics this year, he cried himself to sleep – and said as much on international television.

But two days later, his determination and refusal to stumble after failure saw him climb to the top step of the podium, claiming gold in the Long Jump at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Beating adversity has defined Langenhoven’s life. An albino with ten percent vision, he has had to fight for everything he has accomplished, battling both societal stigma and his disability.