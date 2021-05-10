South Africa

Hostel dwellers erupt after blaming informal settlers for power outages

Woman brutally raped during electricity protest

10 May 2021 - 07:15

A woman was raped at Nancefield Hostel during a violent protest in the area over electricity outages. 

Residents of the hostel in Klipspruit, Soweto, barricaded Klipspruit Valley Road and pelted vehicles driving through the area just before midnight on Saturday, setting fire to five cars...

