Historic 118-year-old PE church vandalised

The vandals also ripped out electric cables to disable lights outside the church and dislodged copper from the roof, seemingly in an attempt to gain entry to the building.

Some of the vandalised and stolen material from the building cannot be restored, Gere said.

“This is a major financial blow for the church, way more than we have in our maintenance budget.

“We’ll have to take a loan to build fences around here.

“I can’t believe people can do this to the house of the Lord,” he said.

Some of aluminium pipes that had been stolen were found hidden in a bushy area behind the church.

This was not the first time the church property had been vandalised, Gere said.

About three weeks ago, vandals removed the huge church bell which hung from the front of the building near the gate and broke some of the church’s stained glass windows before being scared off by the security alarm.

The bell was also found hidden behind the church.

“It seems that [the thieves] are targeting mostly metal material which I assume they sell to scrapyards,” Gere said.

One of the church wardens, Connie Gin, said they frequently found syringe needles scattered in the yard, traces of fire and sometimes faeces.

“Not too long ago, we filled half a 2l [bottle] with syringe needles that we picked up in the yard.

“The black traces on the ground are from small fires that whoever keeps coming here seems to be making at night.

“This happens especially on weekends and now that we’ve been under lockdown and not frequenting the church as we used to, they’ve gotten even more comfortable,” Gin said.

The church is located at the corner of Westbourne Road and Bingley Street.