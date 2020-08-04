'Khekhe said wife was cheating with Bozwana,' says accused

Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela allegedly wanted North West businessman Wandile Bozwana dead because he was having an affair with his wife.



In a confession statement admitted as evidence in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday, Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo said Mathibela masterminded Bozwana's murder for allegedly "cheating with his [Mathibela's] wife"...