'Khekhe said wife was cheating with Bozwana,' says accused
Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela allegedly wanted North West businessman Wandile Bozwana dead because he was having an affair with his wife.
In a confession statement admitted as evidence in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday, Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo said Mathibela masterminded Bozwana's murder for allegedly "cheating with his [Mathibela's] wife"...
