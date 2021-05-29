South Africa

Gauteng police bust suspects for impersonating cops

29 May 2021 - 14:14
Gauteng police arrested suspects for impersonating cops and for illegal possession of a firearm.
Image: 123RF/ Pop Nukoonrat

Gauteng police have arrested two suspects for allegedly impersonating police officers, possession of an unlicensed firearm and fraud.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Phendulwa Skoti said cops were on patrol when they bust the suspects on the R25 on Thursday. They spotted a parked VW Polo and decided to investigate.

“When they approached it they noticed three people wearing police uniform. When the police enquired about their duties, one of them ran away and it was noticed that they are not law enforcement members,” said Skoti.

“Their vehicle was searched and 9mm Norinco pistol with a filed off serial number was found with seven rounds of live ammunition.

“The two were arrested and detained at Kempton Park SAPS. The arrested suspects will appear before the Kempton Park magistrate’s court next week.”

TimesLIVE

