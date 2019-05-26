South Africa

Four bogus cops arrested in Joburg CBD

By SOWETANLIVE - 26 May 2019 - 12:25
Two of the four suspects who were arrested for allegedly impersonating police officers.
Two of the four suspects who were arrested for allegedly impersonating police officers.
Image: Supplied by SAPS.

Four suspects, three of whom are females, have been arrested in two separate incidents in the Johannesburg CBD for impersonating police officers.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the suspects, aged between 27 and 45, were apprehended on Friday morning.

“Two female suspects were arrested at the corner of Twist and Plein streets at 11.30am. Police recovered two fake appointment police certificates.

“The other two suspects were apprehended at the corner of Noord and Wanderers street at 11.45am.  They stopped three foreign nationals demanding passports. They told one of the victims that his passport has expired and demanded R3,000. Police came to their rescue and apprehended the suspects,” Mbele said.

“Police are on the ground to ensure that bogus police that are damaging the image of the police in the Johannesburg CBD are apprehended,” Mbele warned.

The suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Rogue cops offering accused 'get out of jail cards' for a fee, warn police

Beware of criminals posing as police officers offering to help get an arrested friend or relative released from custody in exchange for cash - it's a ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
X