South Africa

Children among 22 weekend gunshot fatalities in Cape Town

29 May 2021 - 14:10
Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has expressed shock and anger at news of continuing gun violence in Cape Town.
Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has expressed shock and anger at news of continuing gun violence in Cape Town.
Image: Philani Nombembe

More than 20 people, including children, were shot dead in Cape Town last  weekend.

Revealing the toll, Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz expressed “shock and anger at news of continuing gun violence in Cape Town, which culminated in the death of three persons in Delft ... and the serious injury of two, one of whom was a 13-year old girl”.

He said the news came on “the back of news of young children who were shot and killed over the weekend in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. At this stage, the incidents appear to be gang-related”.

“The victims form part of a total of 22 fatalities by gunshot wound over the weekend in the Cape Town city. There were also three fatalities by sharp object, which would include stab wounds,” said Fritz.

Two teens shot dead, three others wounded in Mitchells Plain

The occupants of a white vehicle opened fire at the victims.
News
3 months ago

“I condemn these killings, especially those of children, by gangsters in the strongest possible terms. We know that gangsters use children to do much of their work, and this must stop. We are placing the lives of our children in serious danger.”

Fritz urged communities to join the fight against gangsterism. “I would also like to extend my sincere condolences to the parents and family of victims at this time,” he said.

“Losing a loved one imposes the ultimate sense of loss on one, and losing a child is the worst nightmare that any parent can go through.

“The time for us to come together as a community and as a society is now. We need to fight this scourge of gangsterism and violence together. I appeal to anybody with information that will assist the SAPS to please come forward.”

TimesLIVE

Meet the men who helped save baby shot in gang hit, exchanging gunfire with shooters

“Help, please help!” The soft plea came from a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a car riddled with bullets. He was covered ...
News
6 months ago

I have nightmares, says friend of 12-year-old killed in Cape Flats massacre

Noor Solomons* is only 12, but he will always be haunted by a quadruple murder that took the life of his best friend three weeks ago
News
1 year ago

Teen, three children shot dead as gunmen storm into house in Elsies River

Four people, including three young children, were shot and killed at a house in Elsies River, Cape Town, police said on Wednesday.
News
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...