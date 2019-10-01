Police warn of jobs scam involving bogus cops

"It is believed some victims of this scam have already paid this money through transfers in local shopping centres," said police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.

Kinana said police were investigating.

He said the police service recently issued an advertisement for entry-level posts.

"The SAPS’s official advertisement does not provide for any payment of money by an applicant, nor does it reflect any name of a person or police officer to be responsible for the collection of money or anything in exchange for employment in the police service.

"Both nationally and provincially, the SAPS does not have a policy, instruction or circular regulating the collection of monies for this particular purpose," Kinana said.

He said applicants and parents must refuse to be subjected to this kind of scam, and must report the matter immediately to the nearest police station.