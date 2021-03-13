Western Cape cops nab armed robbery suspects dressed in police uniforms
Western Cape police have arrested seven suspects linked to an armed robbery in Stellenbosch.
According to provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa, members of the flying squad responded to reports of a business robbery on Friday morning. Novela said the suspects fled in a vehicle after stealing cash and goods.
“In a shack in Mfuleni, flying squad police caught up with the seven suspects and arrested them,” said Potelwa.
“Detailed reports from the business robbery scene indicate that several suspects, some dressed in police uniform, entered a supermarket in Bird Street in Stellenbosch at about 8.45am on the pretext of searching the business for drugs.
“When the owner became suspicious and demanded answers, the suspects allegedly assaulted the owners, threatened staff and made off with boxes of cigarettes as well as R90,000 in cash.”
Potelwa said the suspects drove at high speed towards Mfuleni, and flying squad members gave chase.
“Within a few hours they had apprehended seven suspects in a shack in Mfuleni. Cash, boxes of cigarettes and three firearms, one reportedly stolen in Claremont in 2018, were seized,” she said.
“The arrested suspects, aged between 30 and 59, will appear in court on Monday on charges of business robbery, illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and stolen property, as well as impersonating police officials.”
Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile said: “If these criminals were not apprehended they would have committed more crimes. What follows is for police to ensure they face the full might of the law.”
TimesLIVE