Highly respected nephrologist dies at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg

A highly respected nephrologist, Dr Hendrik Viljoen, who performed hundreds of kidney and pancreas transplants, has died at the Netcare Garden City Hospital in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

He was found dead in his doctor's room on Wednesday morning, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said an inquest docket had been opened.

Viljoen had practised at the hospital for more than 27 years.

MD of Netcare’s hospital division Jacques du Plessis said Viljoen was born in Leiden in the Netherlands in 1955 but his family later relocated to SA.

Viljoen completed his MBChB with a distinction in psychiatry in 1983 at the University of the Free State, formerly known as University of the Orange Free State (UOFS).

Dr Viljoen had also trained in internal medicine at the Universitas and Pelonomi academic hospitals.