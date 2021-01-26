The late Dr Nthato Motlana's widow Zanele dies after Covid-19 diagnosis

The widow of Nelson Mandela's medical doctor has died.

Zanele Peggy Motlana, who was married to the late Struggle stalwart, physician and entrepreneur Dr Nthato Motlana, succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday.

She was 74.

Her death, which was confirmed by her family in a media release, comes after that of her son Wandile who succumbed to the same illness three weeks ago.

"Mrs Zanele Peggy Motlana, widow of Struggle stalwart, business leader and medical doctor Dr Nthato Motlana, succumbed to Covid-19 on the 22nd of January 2021 at the age of 74.

"She worked alongside her husband as a nursing sister for many years at their medical practice serving the community of Soweto. She gave up her nursing career to focus on raising her children and when they were grown went into business.

"She was an astute businesswoman and was the founding director of Kensani Consortium group of companies, whose diverse investments included shareholding in financial services and a public–private partnership to operate a prison in Limpopo," read the statement.

The family requested privacy at this time and visits to her home were discouraged to adhere to the government's adjusted level 3 regulations.

The funeral service, which will be streamed live, will be held on Friday January 29.

Motlana leaves behind her daughter Dr Mashadi Motlana and extended family.