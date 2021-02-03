Different versions of what caused woman's death

Mom wants answers after daughter dies at Tembisa Hospital

The family of Gcobisa Toko, who died a month ago after undergoing an operation at the infamous Tembisa Tertiary Hospital, says they are struggling to find closure on what led to her death.



The 29-year-old was admitted on December 15, according to the family, after she complained of stomach cramps and ended up in the ICU for days...