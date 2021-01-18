'Legend' in fight against TB dies

Kasiram said: “Dr Master never turned down an opportunity to train pharmacists and other health care professionals. He inspired pharmacists in many talks and in training to understand TB and find our role. Always looking at the pharmacist with equality and as an integral part of the solution.”

“A most genial and humble professional, always with a smile on his face and a joke to lighten the mood of the room, he served with dedication and overflowing passion. Always available, always pleasant. A true stalwart of our health care industry.”

He said Master’s absence would leave a huge void.

“Today, a true leader had fallen, but I hope the work he accomplished so tirelessly will live on in all he trained and educated and the many with whom he served.

“On behalf of SAAHIP KwaZulu-Natal Coastal, our deepest condolences and sincere blessings to his family and loved ones.

“I would also like to express our gratitude to a doctor who inspired us by always putting the patient first, by serving his profession remarkably and who made the impossible possible.”

He said Master had once said: “Our job is to do more than administer drugs. It is to restore hope during their darkest hours.”