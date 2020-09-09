South Africa

Grade 9 pupil collapses and dies at Free State school

By Iavan Pijoos - 09 September 2020 - 10:32
The 15-year-old was living in Virginia and only recently started attending the school.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

A grade 9 pupil from Hoërskool Hennenman collapsed and died on Tuesday, the Free State department of education said.

“Shortly before he passed on he complained to fellow learners that he was feeling hot and that his heart was beating fast, and he eventually fell.

“When a doctor and paramedics arrived at the school, the learner passed on. As far as we know he did not have any underlying conditions and he was a very healthy boy,” department of education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said.

Ndaba said the 15-year-old was living in Virginia and only recently started attending the school in Hennenman. He said officials from the department would on Wednesday visit his family and the school.

“We are waiting for the postmortem to confirm the cause of death.”

