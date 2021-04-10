Dr Sindi dies aged 45 after two-month fight for life in hospital

She announced her resignation from the show last month on Twitter, sharing a photograph of herself on a ventilator. She has been a long-standing columnist for Bona magazine, writing a column called “Dear Dr Sindi”.

Van Zyl was also well known for her use of social media to raise awareness about HIV-related issues, as well as her Twitter thread on the health implications of abusing headache tablets.

Marinus said the family initially thought they would manage her hospital costs, but as time went on the bills mounted and became overwhelming.

“We thought money from mortgaging some of our properties would assist but it wasn’t enough. We needed help. This whole thing makes me so sad I want to cry, but I’m an Afrikaans man raised to be strong and that’s what I’ve been.

Marinus said the family was relying on prayer and faith to keep going, he said. “We are not unrealistic. She is very ill and we are aware of the possibilities," he told the Sunday Times.

"We want her back home but we know we might not get that. My kids and I are always praying, and we hope to see her again on earth, not anywhere else. The children know it’s possible she may pass on, but they have not given up hope."

Van Zyl was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the beginning of the year and spent seven weeks in intensive care — at a cost of up to R200,000 a week.

According to her website, Van Zyl was born and raised in Harare, Zimbabwe. Her mother was from KwaZulu-Natal and her father from Zimbabwe. She moved to SA to study medicine at the University of Pretoria.

“Today Dr Sindi is multi-passioned with medicine as her first love, radio broadcasting her second love and a combination of social media and writing a close third,” her website says.

