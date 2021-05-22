Family wiped out in head-on collision on N2 in KwaZulu-Natal

A family of three were killed in a head-on collision on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday, IPSS medical rescue said.

Spokesperson Paul Herbst said the crash on the N2 between the Mandeni and Zinkwazi off-ramps claimed the lives of a man, a woman and a child.

Herbst said one man and a child from the second vehicle were in a critical condition. One of them was airlifted to hospital.

TimesLIVE