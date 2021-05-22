South Africa

Family wiped out in head-on collision on N2 in KwaZulu-Natal

22 May 2021 - 14:41
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
IPSS said the crash claimed the lives of a man, a woman and a child who were a family.
IPSS said the crash claimed the lives of a man, a woman and a child who were a family.
Image: IPSS medical rescue

A family of three were killed in a head-on collision on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday, IPSS medical rescue said.

Spokesperson Paul Herbst said the crash on the N2 between the Mandeni and Zinkwazi off-ramps claimed the lives of a man, a woman and a child.

Herbst said one man and a child from the second vehicle were in a critical condition. One of them was airlifted to hospital.

TimesLIVE

Teen is the only survivor of family among 7 killed in three vehicle crash

Seven people were killed after a collision between a truck, a Kombi and a Pajero on the N3, Harrismith, on Sunday evening.
News
4 months ago

'Drunk taxi driver killed nurse on her way to work': Limpopo health MEC furious

A nurse was killed on her way to work at Elim Hospital after an allegedly drunk minibus taxi driver crashed into her car in Limpopo.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X