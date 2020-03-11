South Africa

Three pupils killed in horrific Gauteng crash were siblings

By Nonkululeko NJILO - 11 March 2020 - 17:29
Twelve people died on the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park, near Soweto, early on Wednesday.
Image: ER24

The Gauteng education department has revealed the identities of three pupils who died in an accident on the R553 Golden Highway in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The collision — between a taxi and light motor vehicle — claimed the lives of 12 people, including the three pupils, who were siblings.

“All of them belong to one family,” said acting education MEC Jacob Mamabolo, who visited Robertsham Primary School on Wednesday afternoon.

The pupils were identified as Aiden Goodall, who was in grade 1, Lashay Goodall, in grade 5, and Learyn Goodall, in grade 6.

When the incident occurred, the pupils had been on their way to school using a private vehicle, a Toyota Avanza. The driver of the Avanza also died in the crash.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics who attended the scene said the vehicles had sustained significant damage, and that several people were found scattered around the accident site.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that 10 people, including three children under 10, had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” said Meiring.

Two more people had since died due to their injuries, said Mamabolo, while nine are still fighting for their lives in hospital.

“Nine people are admitted to Baragwanath Hospital with injuries from the accident. There is also a child of two and a half years old, who is also at the hospital,” he said.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who died in this horrific accident. I would also like to wish those in hospital a speedy recovery.”

Calling on road users to be vigilant, Mamabolo added: “We are renewing our call to road users to revisit their attitudes towards road safety. The majority of these crashes are as a result of poor road sharing and a total lack of regard for the rules of the road.”

Plans for a memorial service are under way.

