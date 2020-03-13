South Africa

Wreath-laying ceremony for three Eldorado Park siblings killed in taxi crash

By Naledi Shange - 13 March 2020 - 11:01
The Eldorado Park taxi crash claimed the lives of 12 people, including the three Goodall children who were on their way to school.
The Eldorado Park taxi crash claimed the lives of 12 people, including the three Goodall children who were on their way to school.
Image: Supplied / ER24

A wreath-laying ceremony was held on Thursday for the three Eldorado Park siblings who died in a tragic road accident on the Golden Highway near Soweto earlier this week.

Scores of community members, members of local churches and the Johannesburg  metro police department (JMPD) joined the family of the three children aged six, 10 and 11 at the site of the accident where the children died.

Aiden Goodall was in grade 1, Lashay had been in grade 5 while Learyn was a grade 6 pupil.

The children were among 12 people who died when the taxi they were travelling in collided with another vehicle.

The JMPD shared images of the wreath-laying ceremony on its Twitter page.

Community members and relatives of the children lined the stretch of road, leading to the disaster site, with bouquets of flowers in hand.

The area had been cordoned off.

At the scene, the scattered remains of the crash remained strewn around the area.

Odile Goodall, the emotional mother of the Goodall children, wept as she stood at the scene.

In an interview with the Sowetan, held on the day her children died, she said they had all told her that they loved her that day before heading for school.

3 siblings tell mom they love her before dying in crash

"Ma, I love you so much, I will always love you," were the last words six-year-old Aiden Goodal said to her mother when she left for school yesterday.
News
1 day ago

Three pupils killed in horrific Gauteng crash were siblings

The education department has revealed the identities of three pupils who died in an accident on the R553 Golden Highway in Eldorado Park on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Eldos darling Miller relishes champ status

Melissa "Honey Bee" Miller is living proof that perseverance is the mother of all success.
Sport
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X