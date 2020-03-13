Wreath-laying ceremony for three Eldorado Park siblings killed in taxi crash

Aiden Goodall was in grade 1, Lashay had been in grade 5 while Learyn was a grade 6 pupil.

The children were among 12 people who died when the taxi they were travelling in collided with another vehicle.

The JMPD shared images of the wreath-laying ceremony on its Twitter page.

Community members and relatives of the children lined the stretch of road, leading to the disaster site, with bouquets of flowers in hand.

The area had been cordoned off.

At the scene, the scattered remains of the crash remained strewn around the area.

Odile Goodall, the emotional mother of the Goodall children, wept as she stood at the scene.

In an interview with the Sowetan, held on the day her children died, she said they had all told her that they loved her that day before heading for school.