A week after Sibongile Mbambo was sentenced to five years imprisonment for her role in the fake abduction of her baby Siwaphiwe‚ the girl’s biological father took his turn to face the court.

Phumlani Mbokazi‚ 26‚ dressed in a floral shirt‚ made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Friday.

Mbokazi and Mbambo‚ 36‚ had engaged in an extra-marital affair‚ resulting in the birth of their lovechild.

Mbokazi faces charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice. Mbambo pleaded guilty.