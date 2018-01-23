The faked abduction of baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo had been carefully hatched by her mother - with the “kidnapped” child to forever live in secret with the relatives of her lover had the plan not been uncovered.

This‚ the Durban Regional Court heard on Tuesday‚ was in an effort to hide Sibongile Mbambo's sordid extra-marital affair from her husband.

Details of the plot‚ which led police on a province-wide search for the baby in March last year‚ were laid before Magistrate Anand Maharaj as Mbambo’s attorney‚ Mfanafuthi Biyela‚ led evidence in mitigation of sentence.

Mbambo‚ 34‚ and her lover‚ Phumlani Mbokazi‚ 26‚ faced charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice after their web of lies was unravelled by police investigating the abduction of Siwaphiwe‚ supposedly taken during a hijacking gone awry at a shopping mall.

The woman had pled guilty‚ while Mbokazi’s trial has yet to commence.

On Tuesday‚ a probation officer and a social worker testified that Mbambo had detailed the extent of her plans and what had driven her to stage the child-snatching. Social worker Lydia Watson testified that during her consultation with Mbambo‚ she revealed that she’d met Mbokazi at a shop two months before she had fallen pregnant.

“She had fallen pregnant and during that time she was uncertain of who the father was because she had had relations with the biological father and her husband‚” she said.

After the child was born‚ Watson said that Mbokazi had sent her pictures of his other children to compare to Siwaphiwe.