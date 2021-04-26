One of Gauteng's 'most wanted' arrested by police

A cash-in-transit robbery and murder suspect was arrested in Tembisa on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said he was listed as one of the five most wanted suspects in Gauteng.

“He was initially arrested in 2017 for murder and cash-in-transit robbery in Pretoria but absconded from his trial. A warrant for his arrest was issued and the police CIT task team and tactical response team traced and arrested him again.”

He is among 1,170 people arrested by police in Gauteng during recent operations.

Officers in Tshwane arrested three suspects who were found with copper cables belonging to Prasa valued at R700,000, while 267 suspects were arrested in Sedibeng and on the west rand for crimes ranging from attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, assault, malicious damage to property and housebreaking.

In Johannesburg, more than 250 suspects were arrested for criminal offences that include rape, possession of suspected stolen property, assault, possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

In Ekurhuleni, 240 suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property, malicious damage to property, car hijacking, kidnapping, fraud, attempted murder and driving while under the influence of alcohol, among other crimes.

The suspects will appear at various magistrates' courts from Monday.

TimesLIVE