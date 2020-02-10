Blue-light gang suspects bust red-handed

Police are investigating if two men they have arrested could be behind a string of crimes involving what is believed to be a blue-light gang.

On Friday, police arrested two men and recovered a VW Polo that was reported hijacked. Capt Mavela Masondo said police have been on a manhunt for people involved in hijackings who stop unsuspecting motorists while using vehicles with blue lights, posing as police officers.

"The search paid off when two suspects were arrested in Mabopane [north of Pretoria] a few hours after a hijacking occurred. The victim alleges that on Friday, 7 February 2020, at about 19.40pm, he was driving a grey VW Polo Trendline. He then parked the vehicle at his friend's gate. Suddenly, another vehicle parked behind his," Masondo said.

The victim told police that three men came out of the vehicle, which was flashing blue lights and were carrying firearms, posing as police. They introduced themselves as fraud unit members who are on investigations. Then the trio placed the victim in their vehicle while one of them entered the victim's vehicle, telling him that they are taking his vehicle to Midrand.

"To the victim's surprise, the cars took the direction of Soshanguve and he was dropped off at Block H of the township.