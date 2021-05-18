Corruption, 'small' or big is bad for all
The last decade or so has shown the extent to which corruption has manifested itself in our society. News outlets across the country publish daily headlines about one corruption scandal after another involving government departments and other public entities.
In recent years we witnessed grand collusion between these public entities and private companies, all with a goal to loot our country’s resources. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.