Rapists target woman during Nancefield Hostel protest

There have been no arrests yet after the violent gang-rape of a 45-year-old woman during a service protest in Klipspruit, Soweto, on Saturday.

Under the cover of the darkness they were demonstrating against, three men — who were among a group of Nancefield Hostel dwellers protesting power outages — dragged a women from a vehicle and took turns raping her at gunpoint in the hostel.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters on Monday said there were no developments in the case.

Just before midnight on Saturday, residents of the hostel had blocked the Klipspruit Valley Road, setting fire to four vehicles and pelting others with stones, when the woman was attacked amid the chaos.

Peters, in a statement at the weekend, said a search was under way for the suspects while a team of investigators from family violence, child protection and sexual offences units were working on the case.