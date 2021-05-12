Police must serve and protect
We welcome a probe by the police ministry into the Roodepoort police station after four police officers were allegedly caught napping on duty by a civilian.
Police minister Bheki Cele's office said yesterday they were investigation the incident which is said to have occurred last week. This came after a resident recorded a video of the four sleeping around a heater, this was after making two calls reporting a rape to the station without getting any help...
