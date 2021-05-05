South Africa

North West cop sentenced to three years for demanding bribe from 'drunk driver'

By Nomahlubi Sonjica - 05 May 2021 - 10:52
A former North West police officer was sentenced to three years for accepting a bribe from a drunk driver.
A former North West police officer was sentenced to three years for accepting a bribe from a drunk driver.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A former North West police officer has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for demanding a bribe from a drunk driver.

Thabang Louis Monyane was sentenced for corruption by the Schweizer-Reneke regional court.

“Monyane was sentenced following an incident reported in April 2015 in Bloemhof. At the time of the incident, Monyane was on patrol when he stopped a vehicle and accused the driver of being under the influence of alcohol,” said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

Monyane, according to Myburgh, arrested the driver, but demanded a R1,000 bribe. The driver was taken home after he paid R500.

“It was reported Monyane went back to the driver’s place the following day to demand the outstanding R500, but was arrested during a controlled police action and was found in possession of the money he took from the driver.”

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Dintletse Molefe welcomed the sentence and commended all role players, including the Hawks, for conducting an “excellent” investigation that led to Monyane’s sentencing.

TimesLIVE

Do not bribe traffic officers, motorists warned

Mpumalanga MEC for roads and transport Gillion Mashego has warned traffic officers to refrain from taking bribes from motorists because that will ...
News
4 months ago

Cop arrested after asking 'drunk driver' for R4,000 bribe

A 34-year-old Pretoria policeman who is accused of demanding a R4,000 bribe from a motorist he accused of being drunk on the road is expected to ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X