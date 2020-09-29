South Africa

WATCH | Gauteng traffic cop caught on camera allegedly taking bribe

By Iavan Pijoos - 29 September 2020 - 18:59
A Gauteng traffic cop was caught on camera allegedly taking a bribe from a motorist on the R59 near Alberton on Monday.
A Gauteng traffic cop was caught on camera allegedly taking a bribe from a motorist on the R59 near Alberton on Monday.
Image: Screengrab of the video

A Gauteng traffic cop is in hot water after a video of him allegedly taking a bribe went viral.

The officer was caught on camera allegedly taking a bribe from a motorist on the R59 freeway next to Alberton on Monday.

Gauteng traffic department spokesperson Sello Maremane confirmed they had been made aware of the video on Tuesday morning and that the matter was under investigation.

He said the department viewed bribery and corruption as “unethical and unprofessional”.

“The Gauteng traffic police expect its officers to conduct themselves in an ethical manner and with the highest form of integrity,” said Maremane.

“Such conduct does not only negatively impact on the public confidence in the Gauteng traffic police but also undermines our efforts towards making Gauteng a safe and secure province for all citizens.

“Due processes and corrective measures will be followed once the investigation has been concluded.”

TimesLIVE

City of Johannesburg accounts manager bust for soliciting a bribe to reduce utility bill

A sting operation has led to the arrest of an accounts manager at the City of Johannesburg
News
1 month ago

Home affairs official arrested for 'selling birth certificates'

A home affairs official was arrested in Emalahleni earlier this week for allegedly selling birth certificates
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X