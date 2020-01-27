South Africa

Tshwane metro cop arrested for 'extorting bribes' from motorists

By Rethabile Radebe - 27 January 2020 - 12:36
The TMPD officer is due appear in the Pretoria regional court on a charge of corruption on Monday.
The TMPD officer is due appear in the Pretoria regional court on a charge of corruption on Monday.
Image: Via twitter/@MbalulaFikile

A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer is due to appear in the Pretoria regional court on Monday on a charge of corruption.

The officer allegedly demanded bribes of R400 from motorists for traffic violations. 

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said its National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks pounced on the 41-year-old suspect at an off-ramp on the R80.

Asked whether the department had instituted disciplinary proceedings against the officer, TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said action against the officer would be taken when an RTMC report on the matter was available.  

The RTMC urged the public to report corruption and bribes on 0861 400 800 or by WhatsApp on 083 293 7989.

Transnet was being robbed under Brian Molefe: judge Raymond Zondo

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is shocked that Transnet under Brian Molefe's tenure as chief executive spent R24.8m for advertising space in the ...
News
2 days ago

Employee arrested for cyber attack on labour department

An employee has been arrested in connection with a cyber attack this week in which one of the department of employment and labour’s servers was ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X