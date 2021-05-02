NMB council approves construction of seawater desalination plant

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's council has approved the construction of a seawater desalination plant.

This decision was taken in a special council meeting held on Friday.

The decision paves the way for the city's infrastructure and engineering directorate to enter into a partnership with the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) to proceed with plans to fast track the project, considering the severity of the drought facing the city.

According to the decision taken by the council, the municipality will participate in the CDC's desalination scheme.

The decision grants authority to acting city manager Mandla George to sign a take-off agreement for a 15ml/day desalination plant by CDC.

This will be done in compliance with section 80 and 81 of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, section 33 of the Local Government: Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and other legal prescripts regarding service delivery mechanisms with external parties for longer periods.

Speaking after the meeting on Friday, executive mayor Nqaba Bhanga said the council decision showed a clear commitment by the municipality to invest in infrastructure that will secure major investments and improve the city’s economy.

“We will partner with the CDC on this project because we understand strategic importance of water security to our economy.

“If we are serious about creating jobs, we must work with both private and public strategic partners to improve our infrastructure,” Bhanga said.

