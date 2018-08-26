South Africa is losing 4% of its water supply to non-native plant species.

This is according to the “Valuing Rivers” report released by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on Sunday in Stockholm‚ Sweden.

“Non-native species‚ such as eucalyptus‚ are ‘thirstier’ than the native plants they have replaced‚ sucking up through their roots and evaporating an additional 1.4-trillion litres of water per year.”

The report said the loss could quadruple as non-native species spread.

The WWF believes Cape Town is a city which shows that investing in nature-based solutions can ease its dependence on groundwater pumping and desalination during droughts.

“In the watersheds that supply Cape Town’s water‚ restoration of native vegetation can increase available water‚” the report said.

“The broader effort of clearing non-native vegetation to boost water supplies has also employed tens of thousands of people‚ an important co-benefit in a country with 26% unemployment.”