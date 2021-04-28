South Africa

Limpopo traffic officer shoots and kills girlfriend, then kills himself

28 April 2021 - 07:12
A traffic officer allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend on Tuesday. He was found dead in his vehicle on Alma Road outside Bela-Bela in Limpopo.
A 45-year-old traffic officer from Bela-Bela municipality in Limpopo allegedly shot and killed his 30-year-old girlfriend with his service pistol on Tuesday before turning the gun on himself.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the officer was reportedly on duty on the R101 when he left the scene.

“According to information, the tragedy was discovered by a passing motorist who stopped next to the vehicle, apparently thinking the woman lying on the ground was the victim of an accident that might have just happened. When approaching the scene, the uniformed traffic officer sitting inside the vehicle allegedly shot himself dead,” Mojapelo said.

The police were called and on arrival, the body of the woman was found on the ground next to the road, while the body of the officer was found in the vehicle.

“People are urged to seek professional assistance when faced with domestic or relationship challenges and desist from resorting to violent means which often lead to the loss of life,” said provincial police commissioner Gen Nneke Ledwaba.

Mojapelo said the police have opened cases of murder and an inquest. Investigations are continuing.

