Travel agent bust for 'swindling clergymen out of R1.3m' for Rome trip

A travel agent has been hauled before court to answer fraud charges after allegedly swindling clergymen out of R1.3m.

Jeremy Noble, 45, appeared in the Bellville magistrate's court on Thursday. He is the owner of Professional Alignment CC.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said in a statement that Noble was approached by the local preachers’ association of the Methodist Church of SA in East London to make travel and accommodation arrangements for its 64 members.

They intended travelling to Rome between 2016 and 2017. She said money was deposited into Noble’s account but he allegedly failed to provide the services.