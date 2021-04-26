South Africa

Two killed and 27 injured in KZN crash

26 April 2021 - 10:59
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Two people died and 27 people were injured in a serious accident on the N2 in KZN.
Image: via Facebook

A collision between a delivery vehicle and a truck carrying heavy goods claimed the lives of two people and left 27 injured on the N2 near the Tugela Bridge in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, paramedics were dispatched to the scene after the “mass casualty incident”.

“There are currently 27 injured on scene, ranging from moderate to critical injuries. Two people have sustained fatal injuries.

“Paramedics and rescue crews are working to manage the scene and patients.

“The N2 southbound towards Stanger is closed and medical helicopters are inbound to assist with airlifting critical patients,” said IPSS.

