Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India

At least 18 people, including two healthcare workers were killed in a fire at a Covid-19 hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday, in the country's latest deadly hospital accident.

The fire started around midnight in the intensive care ward of the Patel Welfare Hospital, a designated Covid-19 facility, in Bharuch city, 115 miles (185 km) south of the state's main commercial city, Ahmedabad

"Sixteen patients and two staff members have died in the fire. Twelve of them died due to fire and smoke," said R.V. Chudasama, a superintendent of police in Bharuch.

"Preliminary investigation shows the fire was caused because of a short circuit," he said.