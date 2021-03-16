Ex-lawyer told neighbour where to find bodies of his kids
A 52-year-old former lawyer who is on trial for allegedly killing his four children aged between five and nine allegedly confessed to their brutal murder.
Alfred Madutlela, a neighbour of Lucas Phasha, who is accused of killing his children, told the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane that Phasha informed him that he had killed his four minors and dumped their bodies in two separate location at Selatole GaPhasha near Burgersfort. ..
