Claims account was hacked

Lawyer denies Phasha posted about killing his 4 kids on social media

The defence lawyer of the father who is on trial for allegedly killing his four children has asked the Limpopo High Court not to admit his social media posts as evidence, saying his account might have been hacked.



Lucas Phasha,52, allegedly hacked three of his children to death with a panga and bludgeoned the fourth one with a stone. He allegedly posted on his timeline about his intentions a day before the minors were killed...