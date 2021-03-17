On trial dad denies killing his four kids

The Limpopo High Court has heard of how a father accused of killing his four children broke down when a relative asked him why he committed the murders.

Lucas Phasha, 52, is on trial for killing his children – Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel, 8, – who were found dead at two separate locations at Ga-Phasha-Selatole near Burgersfort in Limpopo on February 17 last year.

State witness Raymond Phasha told the court that the children's father cried when he asked him what the motive for killing them was.

"He said he is sorry and started crying. I joined him and I also began to cry," he said.

Raymond, who is Phasha's nephew, said he met his uncle in his hideout in the Zebediela area near Lebowakgomo.

"I spoke to Phasha through his mother's phone on the day the children were found murdered. I was at the scene when [he] called his mother, and because they were shouting at each other, I had to take the phone," he said.

Raymond said Phasha then directed him to his location and advised him to come alone.

"He emerged from a bushy area wearing a brown work suit which he immediately took off saying it doesn't belong to him. We then went to a local village where I bought two quarts of beers and cigarettes for him."