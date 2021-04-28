Woman claims police failed her
Man alleged to have killed his four children accused of rape in court
The mother of four children who were brutally murdered, allegedly by their father, has told the Polokwane high court that the man abducted and raped her just a day before the killings.
Sylvia Monyela, 31, broke down several times as she took the stand in the trial against Lucas Phasha, who allegedly killed their children after accusing her of cheating...
