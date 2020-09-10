Former Limpopo lawyer who allegedly killed his four kids to stand trial next year

Former Limpopo lawyer Lucas Senyatse Phasha, who allegedly killed his four children by hacking them with an axe and bludgeoned his little child with a huge stone, had his case postponed to next year for trial after he appeared in the Polokwane High Court on Wednesday.



NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Phasha appeared in court with his new legal representative after he fired his previous one from Legal Aid SA on Monday when his trial was due to start...