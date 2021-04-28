'Infighting hampers ANC's fight against graft', says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture that the ANC had ignored some of the indications of state capture when they were reported within the party as there was no support in dealing with it in the national executive committee.

Ramaphosa was addressing the inquiry on Wednesday as the political head of the ANC with his testimony focused on what he and the ANC knew and did about allegations of state capture and corruption.

Ramaphosa told the commission that the party had opted to not address allegations of state capture, including the 2011 statement by the its NEC member Fikile Mbalula that he had been told by the Guptas of his pending ministerial appointment before former president informed him.

“In my knowledge that matter was not taken further by the ANC,” he said.

ANC heavyweights came out in numbers in a show of support and attended the proceedings of the inquiry.

These included the party’s top six officials, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte and treasurer general Paul Mashatile, who were leading a fairly large ANC NEC delegation that included cabinet ministers.

The DA top brass, led by its leader John Steenhuisen, also attended the inquiry.

Ramaphosa said it had taken time for the term “state capture” to gain currency and for it to be confronted by the party over the years, even as there was evidence.

“Even as the term gained currency there were individuals within the ANC and in society who contested both the use of the terms and the existence of the phenomenon,” he said.